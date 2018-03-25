The Rays optioned Pruitt to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Pruitt earned a look this spring as a multi-inning reliever, but with Matt Andriese and Yonny Chirinos also on hand to fill that role, Pruitt would have been a redundant piece in Tampa Bay's Opening Day bullpen. The Rays will presumably have Pruitt get stretched back out so that he could fill a spot in Durham's rotation this season.