Pruitt (6-3) allowed only one run on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Red Sox.

The right-hander put together his second straight quality start, but with Chris Sale in peak form opposite him, Pruitt had no chance at securing a win. He's now lowered his ERA to 5.14, and will look to keep chipping away at it Sunday at home against Cleveland.