Rays' Austin Pruitt: Outdueled on Tuesday
Pruitt (6-3) allowed only one run on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Red Sox.
The right-hander put together his second straight quality start, but with Chris Sale in peak form opposite him, Pruitt had no chance at securing a win. He's now lowered his ERA to 5.14, and will look to keep chipping away at it Sunday at home against Cleveland.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Holds Houston scoreless•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Strikes out seven in Friday loss•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Confirmed for Friday start•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Could be called up for Friday start•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Optioned to minors Tuesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Earns three-inning save Friday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...