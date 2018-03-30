Rays' Austin Pruitt: Picks up Opening Day win
Pruitt (1-0) fired two scoreless innings in Thursday's 6-4 Opening Day win over the Red Sox, allowing just a hit and a walk.
Taking over for Chris Archer after six innings, Pruitt got through a pair of frames with 26 pitches and served as an effective bridge to closer Alex Colome. The right-hander is slated to serve as a starter for approximately the next two months while Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) recovers from surgery, but as he demonstrated Thursday, he has the ability to fill a variety of roles when called upon.
