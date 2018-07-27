Rays' Austin Pruitt: Picks up save
Pruitt didn't allow a baserunner and struck out three across 1.1 innings to earn his second save of the season Thursday against the Orioles.
Pruitt was called on to record the last four outs of the game and he came through, not allowing the tying run to reach base and striking out three of the four batters he faced. Sergio Romo has excelled in the closer role for the Rays, but entered the game in the seventh inning, presumably because the middle of the Orioles' order was due up. If Romo remains on the roster through the trade deadline, it isn't likely that Pruitt will pick up many more save chances.
