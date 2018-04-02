Rays' Austin Pruitt: Rays-Yankees postponed Monday
Pruitt won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Yankees after snowy conditions in New York resulted in the game being postponed, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The two sides will make up the game Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. EDT, but it's not guaranteed that Pruitt will be on the mound for that game. Thanks to the break in the schedule Monday, Chris Archer and Blake Snell would be able to start Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, on four days' rest. The Rays would still need to appoint a pitcher to their four-man rotation for Thursday's series opener in Boston, so Pruitt could end up starting that contest.
