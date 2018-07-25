Rays' Austin Pruitt: Recalled from Triple-A
Pruitt was promoted from Triple-A Durham ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Pruitt was shipped to the minors on July 4, but he'll return to the big leagues following the trade of Nathan Eovaldi to Boston. Pruitt has appeared in 17 games out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay this season, and he sits with a 4.18 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 56 innings. He'll likely be deployed in mid-to-high leverage innings during his next stint with the big club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...