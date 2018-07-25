Pruitt was promoted from Triple-A Durham ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Pruitt was shipped to the minors on July 4, but he'll return to the big leagues following the trade of Nathan Eovaldi to Boston. Pruitt has appeared in 17 games out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay this season, and he sits with a 4.18 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 56 innings. He'll likely be deployed in mid-to-high leverage innings during his next stint with the big club.