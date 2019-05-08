Rays' Austin Pruitt: Rejoins big club
The Rays recalled Pruitt from Triple-A Durham ahead of Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Pruitt was with the Rays exactly one week ago, but his stay with the big club lasted just one day while he served as the 26th man for the team's doubleheader with the Royals. He'll offer some length out of the bullpen in his latest stint in the majors but could be sent back to Triple-A whenever the Rays require an extra fresh relief arm.
