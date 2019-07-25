Pruitt (undisclosed) returned from the injured list at Triple-A Durham, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one batter in one inning Wednesday.

His first appearance in 11 days was not a pretty one. Pruitt's ERA at Durham is now back over 6.00, and if he doesn't impress in subsequent outings, Pruitt could end up being a 40-man casualty around the trade deadline.