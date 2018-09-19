Pruitt will be called up from Triple-A Durham on Thursday.

Pruitt has spent the past seven weeks in the minors but is set to provide some additional depth in the Rays' bullpen for the homestretch of the 2018 campaign. During 20 appearances with the big-league club, he logged a 4.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 60 innings. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage spots.

