Rays' Austin Pruitt: Returns to Triple-A
The Rays optioned Pruitt to Triple-A Durham on Friday.
Pruitt has been solid over his last eight outings (33 innings) with a 3.27 ERA ,1.03 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB, but returns to the Bulls to make room for the return of Daniel Robertson (hamstring) from the disabled list. Pruitt allowed six runs on 10 hits over eight innings with Durham earlier this season.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Improving over last two outings•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Allows five earned runs•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Set to pitch bulk of innings Thursday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Putting in plenty of long-relief work•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Goes 5.2 innings for save•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Impressive in long relief Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart