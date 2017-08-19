Rays' Austin Pruitt: Roughed up for seven runs in Friday loss
Pruitt (6-4) allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings to take the loss Friday against the Mariners.
Pruitt was lit up for three runs in the first inning and settled down before faltering again before leaving the contest with a 6-0 deficit. He came into this game having allowed just four runs over his previous three starts to lower his ERA from 6.63 to 5.07, but this game moved him back to 6.00. His volatility makes him difficult to trust, but he does have useful upside. He'll make his next start Friday against the Cardinals.
