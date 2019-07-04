The Rays optioned Pruitt to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Pruitt functioned as the primary pitcher behind opener Ryne Stanek in Wednesday's 9-6 loss, limiting the Orioles to three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings. The heavy workload likely would have kept Pruitt unavailable through the weekend, so the Rays will swap him out in favor of Jake Faria, who will give Tampa Bay a fresh arm out of the bullpen.

