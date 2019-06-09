Pruitt was optioned to Triple-A Durham following the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pruitt acted as Tampa Bay's 26th man for the twin bill and covered the bulk of the innings in the nightcap behind Ryne Stanek. The right-hander ultimately didn't factor into the decision in the 5-1 loss while allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out five batters in the outing, exceeding his combined total (four) from his previous four appearances with Tampa Bay.