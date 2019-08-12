Pruitt will serve as the primary pitcher Monday against the Padres behind opener Diego Castillo, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pruitt will come into the outing looking to build on a successful return to the majors, one that saw him fire two scoreless frames versus the Blue Jays last Monday. The 29-year-old right-hander has scuffled overall at the big-league level this season, having generated a 5.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 22.2 innings.