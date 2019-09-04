Pruitt will start Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Pruitt was expected to be utilized as part of the bullpen game during the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader, but he didn't pitch and will instead receive the starting nod Thursday. The 30-year-old will look to build on his last start, in which he allowed only four hits and had six strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless frames.

