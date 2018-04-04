Pruitt (1-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on three hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Yankees. He struck out four.

Originally scheduled to start Monday, Pruitt saw the opportunity evaporate when that game was postponed due to inclement weather. He had the chance to get some work in Tuesday, but that produced disastrous results, as the right-hander was walloped for a three-run home run by Didi Gregorius among the trio of hits he gave up. Having thrown 50 pitches in Tuesday's long-relief stint, it would appear highly unlikely that Pruitt takes the mound Thursday against the Red Sox, although he could conceivably be part of a cadre of relievers that sees action if manager Kevin Cash opts to make it one of the team's bullpen days.