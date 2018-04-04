Rays' Austin Pruitt: Shelled in relief Tuesday
Pruitt (1-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on three hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Yankees. He struck out four.
Originally scheduled to start Monday, Pruitt saw the opportunity evaporate when that game was postponed due to inclement weather. He had the chance to get some work in Tuesday, but that produced disastrous results, as the right-hander was walloped for a three-run home run by Didi Gregorius among the trio of hits he gave up. Having thrown 50 pitches in Tuesday's long-relief stint, it would appear highly unlikely that Pruitt takes the mound Thursday against the Red Sox, although he could conceivably be part of a cadre of relievers that sees action if manager Kevin Cash opts to make it one of the team's bullpen days.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Rays-Yankees postponed Monday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Named starter for Monday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Picks up Opening Day win•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Recalled, set to fill rotation spot•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Optioned to minors•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Set for multiple roles in coming season•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...