Pruitt (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pruitt allowed three runs on six hits -- including a pair of home runs -- while striking out five across four innings his last time out for Triple-A Durham before landing on the IL. Specifics regarding the injury are not yet known, leaving the right-hander without a timetable for his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories