Pruitt did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win, holding Toronto to one run on four hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings.

Making his second start of the season, Pruitt was able to limit the Blue Jays to a single run, which came in the form of a leadoff home run by Bo Bichette. The right-hander was solid in his last start as well, firing 5.1 shutout innings with six strikeouts. Pruitt had previously served as a bulk reliever for the Rays this season. He'll carry a 4.43 ERA and 1.24 WHIP into his next start on Wednesday at Texas.