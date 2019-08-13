Rays' Austin Pruitt: Solid outing as primary pitcher
Pruitt (2-0) picked up the win as the primary pitcher against the Padres on Monday, giving up one earned run on five hits over four innings, striking out four with no walks in a 10-4 victory for the Rays.
Following up opener Diego Castillo, Pruitt put in a solid effort in working around five hits to hold the Padres to just one run and pick up his second win of the season. He lowered his ERA from 5.16 to 4.73 with the effort, to go along with a 1.39 WHIP and a 21:8 K:BB across 26.2 innings.
