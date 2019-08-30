Pruitt will start Friday's game against the Indians, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Pruitt followed an opener his last time through the rotation, but after surrendering six runs over 5.2 frames as the primary pitcher, the Rays will allow him to start. He owns a 5.57 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with a 27:9 K:BB over 32.1 innings this season in the big leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories