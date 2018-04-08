Pruitt fired 4.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two.

He chewed up some precious innings after starter Jacob Faria flamed out by allowing eight earned runs on five hits and five walks over 1.2 innings. The outing was a nice bounce-back for Pruitt, who hadn't exactly been stellar himself while surrendering six runs over 2.1 innings in his last outing Tuesday against the Yankees. Factoring in Saturday's effort, Pruitt has now sandwiched 6.1 scoreless frames around the aforementioned clunker against New York over his first three appearances of the season.