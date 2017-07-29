Pruitt (5-2) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Friday against the Yankees.

Pruitt allowed three homers, but the last one, a three-run bomb by Clint Frazier, broke open a close game in the fifth inning. With a 6.63 ERA over 36.2 innings of work at the big-league level, he'll likely leave the rotation once Jake Odorizzi (back) returns from the disabled list. For now, he'll make his next start Wednesday against the Astros.