Pruitt allowed one hit over 3.1 scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers. He struck out one batter and did not issue a walk.

Andrew Kittredge and Jalen Beeks combined to allow five runs in the first inning, but Pruitt's strong performance allowed the Rays to claw back into it (they actually took an 8-7 lead in the fourth before the Rangers pulled ahead again in the seventh). Pruitt now has a 0.66 ERA and 11:1 K:BB in his last three appearances (two starts), spanning 13.2 innings. With two off days next week, Pruitt figures to remain in a multi-inning relief role for the time being.