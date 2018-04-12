Rays' Austin Pruitt: Suffers second loss Wednesday
Pruitt (1-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits over one inning in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday. He also recorded a strikeout.
The right-hander was charged with preserving a 1-0 lead to open the bottom of the eighth, but he couldn't seal the deal after starting the inning with a swinging strikeout of Avisail Garcia. After allowing a Jose Abreu single, Pruitt then surrendered a 419-foot two-run shot to Matt Davidson that ended up representing the winning runs. The 28-year-old has had quite a rollercoaster of a start to his season, allowing eight runs (seven earned) over two appearances while generating scoreless efforts in his other pair of trips to the mound.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Stellar in long relief Saturday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Shelled in relief Tuesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Rays-Yankees postponed Monday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Named starter for Monday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Picks up Opening Day win•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Recalled, set to fill rotation spot•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...