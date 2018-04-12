Pruitt (1-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits over one inning in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday. He also recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander was charged with preserving a 1-0 lead to open the bottom of the eighth, but he couldn't seal the deal after starting the inning with a swinging strikeout of Avisail Garcia. After allowing a Jose Abreu single, Pruitt then surrendered a 419-foot two-run shot to Matt Davidson that ended up representing the winning runs. The 28-year-old has had quite a rollercoaster of a start to his season, allowing eight runs (seven earned) over two appearances while generating scoreless efforts in his other pair of trips to the mound.