Pruitt was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pruitt will take the roster spot of Ryne Stanek, who was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move after being used out of the bullpen the previous two days. It's unclear if he'll slide into a long relief role or if the Rays will ask him to make a spot start, as he started his most recent appearance for the Bulls. Pruitt owns a 4.91 ERA across 14.2 innings with the Rays this season and a 6.75 ERA across eight innings with Durham.