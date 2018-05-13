Rays' Austin Pruitt: Summoned from Triple-A
Pruitt was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pruitt will take the roster spot of Ryne Stanek, who was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move after being used out of the bullpen the previous two days. It's unclear if he'll slide into a long relief role or if the Rays will ask him to make a spot start, as he started his most recent appearance for the Bulls. Pruitt owns a 4.91 ERA across 14.2 innings with the Rays this season and a 6.75 ERA across eight innings with Durham.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Optioned to Durham•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Impressive in long relief Saturday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Suffers second loss Wednesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Stellar in long relief Saturday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Shelled in relief Tuesday•
-
Rays' Austin Pruitt: Rays-Yankees postponed Monday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...