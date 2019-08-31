Pruitt surrendered four hits while striking out six over 5.1 scoreless innings Friday night against the Indians. He didn't factor into the decision.

Pruitt put together a solid outing, though the Rays wouldn't crack the scoreboard until the seventh inning, so he wasn't able to pick up the victory. The 29-year-old right-hander has posted a 4.78 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 33:9 K:BB over 37.2 innings this season for Tampa Bay.