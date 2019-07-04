Pruitt allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings Wednesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Pruitt followed opener Ryne Stanek into the game in the second inning. He didn't run into any trouble until the fourth frame when he allowed consecutive singles that led to a three-run blast by Rio Ruiz. Pruitt hasn't been particularly impressive this season as he now has a 5.66 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 16 strikeouts across 20.2 innings.