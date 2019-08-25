Pruitt allowed six runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts across 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Saturday.

The plan was for Pruitt to be the primary pitcher Saturday, but he may have been pressed into service quicker because Jose Alvarado suffered an elbow injury, leaving after just one out. Pruitt gave up six of the seven runs Baltimore scored, but because the first run the Orioles tallied was charged to Alvarado, Pruitt avoided taking the loss. Still, the Rays recalled the right-hander Saturday, and this outing isn't going to help keep him in the bigs. He is 2-0 with a 5.57 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 32.1 innings this season.