Shenton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk Saturday in an extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Shenton came into the contest having gone 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over his previous four contests, but he turned things around with the opportunity to start at first base and work as the Rays' cleanup hitter. The 26-year-old enjoyed a personal highlight with a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning for his first major-league long ball. Shelton slugged 29 homers over 134 minor-league games last year, so he could be an intriguing source of power if given more opportunity.