Rays' Avisail Garcia: Accounts for team's lone run

Garcia went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base Friday night against the Indians.

Garcia plated Tampa Bay's lone run in the first inning on a single to right field. The 27-year-old outfielder is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak, notching three extra-base hits (including two homers) over that brief stretch.

