Rays' Avisail Garcia: Back on bench

Garcia is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

After missing a pair of games over the weekend due to vertigo, Garcia rejoined the starting lineup Monday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in Tampa Bay's win over Boston. He'll head back to the bench Tuesday as the Rays look to ease him back into action, with Jesus Aguilar picking up the start at DH in his stead.