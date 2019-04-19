Rays' Avisail Garcia: Belts another homer
Garcia entered Thursday's extra-innings loss to the Orioles as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and went 1-for-3 with a game-tying solo home run in the ninth inning.
Garcia was temporarily the hero for the Rays, connecting off Mychal Givens for a mammoth 447-foot solo shot that knotted the game at 5-5. The 27-year-old has slugged two of his three round trippers on the season in the last three games, and after a slow start to the campaign, he's gone 15-for-37 with two doubles, all three of his homers and all eight of his RBI over the last nine contests.
