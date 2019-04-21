Rays' Avisail Garcia: Belts fourth homer

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.

That's now three homers in five games for Garcia, and all four of his long balls this season have come in his last 10 contests -- a stretch during which he's hitting .375 (15-for-40) with nine RBI. The 27-year-old should remain a fixture in the Rays' lineup as long as he's hot and healthy, the latter in particular being something he's struggled with in his career.

