Rays' Avisail Garcia: Belts solo homer in win

Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-1 Cactus League win over the Red Sox.

Garcia launched a fifth-inning blast off Hector Velazquez, part of a six-homer barrage by the Rays. The slugging outfielder's shot traveled the furthest, and it was the latest tangible reminder that the veteran seems to be rejuvenated at the plate following offseason arthroscopic right knee surgery. Factoring in Sunday's production, Garcia is hitting .333 with two homers and seven RBI over 18 spring at-bats.

