Rays' Avisail Garcia: Big day in blowout win

Garcia went 3-for-4 with a homer, a walk, three runs and three RBI in Monday's 12-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Garcia singled and scored in the second, hit an RBI single in the third and walked and scored in the seventh. He added two more unnecessary insurance runs in the eighth with a two-run shot, his fifth of the season, off catcher John Ryan Murphy. Garcia is riding a seven-game hitting streak, hitting .407 with a 1.096 OPS over that stretch.