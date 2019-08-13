Rays' Avisail Garcia: Big game against Padres

Garcia went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run, a double, and two runs scored to help the Rays to a 10-4 victory over the Padres on Monday.

The 28-year-old continued his recent hot streak at the dish, as he's now hit safely in 12 out of his last 13 starts, cranking four long balls and driving in 11 runs over that stretch. The run has boosted his slash line to a solid .280/.337/.462 across 433 plate appearances.