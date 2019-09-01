Rays' Avisail Garcia: Blasts 18th home run

Garcia went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run in Saturday's win over Cleveland.

Garcia hit his first homer since coming off the injured list last weekend, and it was a no-doubter as it traveled 446 feet to left-center field. The 28-year-old has a .275/.330/.451 slash line with 18 home runs and 60 RBI in 108 games.

