Rays' Avisail Garcia: Blistering hot bat in win

Garcia went 3-for-4 with a run-scoring ground-rule double, another two-bagger, a two-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Garcia was a thorn in the side of Blue Jays pitching throughout the afternoon and churned out his second consecutive multi-hit effort. The veteran has all five of his extra-base hits for September within the last four games, and with 43 extra-base knocks on the season, he remains within striking distance of eclipsing the career-high 50 he laced with the White Sox back in 2017.