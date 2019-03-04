Rays' Avisail Garcia: Clubs first spring homer

Garcia went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Garcia plated a run in the first inning and capped off a stellar day at the dish by belting a three-run blast over the left-field wall in the fourth. His swing has looked solid early in camp, going 3-for-10 with a home run, five RBI, and two runs scored in 10 at-bats.