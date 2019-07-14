Rays' Avisail Garcia: Collects three hits

Garcia went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and a double in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Garcia didn't start Game 1 -- though he did appear as a pinch hitter -- but made his presence known in the nightcap. The 28-year-old is 11-for-35 (.314 average) with eight RBI in his last nine games.