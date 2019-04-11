Rays' Avisail Garcia: Continues tearing up old squad

Garcia went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Garcia utilized the three-game set against his old White Sox teammates as a launching pad for his season, as he went 8-for-15 with a home run and four RBI while raising his average 141 points to .308 during the series. The 27-year-old's strikeout rate does remain elevated (26.8 percent), but it's more or less in line with Garcia's career norms save for an outlier 2017 (19.8 percent).