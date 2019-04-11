Rays' Avisail Garcia: Continues tearing up old squad
Garcia went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday.
Garcia utilized the three-game set against his old White Sox teammates as a launching pad for his season, as he went 8-for-15 with a home run and four RBI while raising his average 141 points to .308 during the series. The 27-year-old's strikeout rate does remain elevated (26.8 percent), but it's more or less in line with Garcia's career norms save for an outlier 2017 (19.8 percent).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...