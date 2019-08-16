Rays' Avisail Garcia: Could return after minimum

Garcia (oblique) received good news after undergoing an MRI, and the Rays are hopeful he'll be ready to return after the 10-day minimum, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

