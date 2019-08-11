Rays' Avisail Garcia: Cranks 16th homer
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.
Garcia provided the Rays' final run of the night with a 418-foot homer off Mariners pitcher Tommy Milone in the sixth inning. Garcia has gone 7-for-24 with two homers and six RBI in six August games, already matching his homer output from July. For the year, the 28-year-old has 16 homers, 55 RBI and 47 runs scored with a .275/.333/.451 line in 98 games.
