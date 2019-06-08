Rays' Avisail Garcia: Crosses plate twice

Garcia went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Garcia's recent two-game absence due to a hamstring issue did nothing to cool off his red-hot bat. The slugger had hit safely in nine of the 10 games prior to his absence, and he's commemorated his return by hitting in his first four games back as well. Factoring in Friday's production, Garcia has now raised his season average 26 points to .304 since May 21.