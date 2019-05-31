Rays' Avisail Garcia: Day off Friday

Garcia is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Garcia will head to the bench after starting the last 10 games and hitting .381 with two doubles, three home runs and three stolen bases. Willy Adames will serve as the designated hitter Friday while Daniel Robertson takes over at shortstop.

