Rays' Avisail Garcia: Day off Tuesday

Garia is not starting Tuesday against the Dodgers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays' lineup will be a man short with the series being played under National League rules. Garcia owns a strong .371/.395/.629 line over his last nine games, so it would be a surprise to see him stuck on the bench for the entirety of the series.

