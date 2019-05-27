Rays' Avisail Garcia: Diversifying contributions

Garcia is 7-for-24 with a double, two home runs, five RBI, three walks, three stolen bases and three runs during his current six-game on-base streak.

The line provides a snapshot of the versatility Garcia brings to the table, making him more than just a feast-or-famine slugger. Garcia has actually recorded his trio of stolen bases in the span in each of the last three contests, leaving him just one short of the career-high seven he swiped with the White Sox in 2015. Moreover, he's improved his metrics across the board compared to his lackluster 2018, with a more discerning eye at the plate (three-percentage-point-plus reduction in strikeout rate) helping lead to a resurgent .280/.342/.500 line across his first 184 plate appearances.