Rays' Avisail Garcia: Drops in order
Garcia will start in right field and bat sixth in the first game of the Rays' doubleheader Wednesday against the Royals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Garcia had batted either fourth or fifth in his last six starts heading into the week before dropping to the No. 6 spot in Monday's series opener. He may regularly find himself in that lineup slot against right-handed pitching moving forward, as the Rays' decision to call up first baseman Nate Lowe will push Garcia down for the second straight day. Garcia's placement in the batting order should only have a mild impact from a fantasy perspective, as his mounting strikeout totals are instead a greater concern. Over his last 11 games, Garcia has hit just .143 while striking out in 37.8 percent of his plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...