Rays' Avisail Garcia: Drops in order

Garcia will start in right field and bat sixth in the first game of the Rays' doubleheader Wednesday against the Royals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Garcia had batted either fourth or fifth in his last six starts heading into the week before dropping to the No. 6 spot in Monday's series opener. He may regularly find himself in that lineup slot against right-handed pitching moving forward, as the Rays' decision to call up first baseman Nate Lowe will push Garcia down for the second straight day. Garcia's placement in the batting order should only have a mild impact from a fantasy perspective, as his mounting strikeout totals are instead a greater concern. Over his last 11 games, Garcia has hit just .143 while striking out in 37.8 percent of his plate appearances.