Rays' Avisail Garcia: Easing into spring action
Garcia is unlikely to appear in a Grapefruit League game until Wednesday against Boston as he works his way back from knee surgery, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Hamstring and knee injuries limited Garcia to 93 games last season and clearly affected his performance, as he hit just .236/.281/.438. The Rays are taking things slowly in his recovery from October knee surgery, though he'll still have plenty of time to be in game shape by Opening Day, barring setbacks.
