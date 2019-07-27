Rays' Avisail Garcia: Exits Saturday with illness

Garcia exited Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in the fourth inning due to an illness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mike Brosseau shifted to right field and Joey Wendle entered the game at second base. Garcia went 1-for-3 with a strikeout prior to exiting. He should be considered day-to-day for now.

